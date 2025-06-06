8:20am: Jackson Browne

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 8:20am and call the Magic 98.3 Studio Line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jackson Browne at The Beacon Theater!

With 60 years in the music industry and 30 million albums sold throughout the United States, Jackson Browne is a musician who needs no introduction.

He spent the mid-60s and early-70s writing and co-writing songs for other artists. He even contributed to the Eagles first Billboard Top 40 hit - "Take It Easy". In 1972, Browne released his debut self-titled album and had two Top 40 hits as well - "Doctor, My Eyes" and "Rock Me on the Water". His success continued leading to his fourth album, The Pretender, reached #5 on the album chart with hit singles "Here Come Those Tears Again" and "The Pretender".

Browne is probably best known for his 1977 concept album called Running on Empty, which tells the life of a touring musician. It was recorded on stage and throughout various places touring musicians spend their time while not performing - hotel rooms, backstage, the tour bus, etc. This album included two Top 40 singles - "Running on Empty" and "The Load-Out/Stay".

Brown thrived through the 80s with multiple successful albums and was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. 19 years later, he would be ranked #37 in Rolling Stone's list of "100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time". His latest album, Downhill from Everywhere, was released in 2021 and included the first fully completed version of a song called "The Birds of St. Marks", which Browne had written at 18-years old.

