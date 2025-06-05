Tracy Morgan Surprises Fans at L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival in Paramus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 07: Tracy Morgan speaks onstage during the Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 07, 2024 in New York City.

Tracy Morgan spent Sunday at the L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival, bringing smiles to Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus. The star walked the grounds with his 11-year-old daughter and pals, taking in the sights and sounds.

"He comes all the time with his family," said Nick DeMauro, CEO of L.E.A.D. to Daily Voice. "He brought his daughter and a group of eight or nine of them. She loves it here."

Dressed in a NY Knicks jacket, the comic tried to keep a low profile. Still, he stopped to snap shots with local police officers who watched over the event.

This yearly fair does more than bring fun, it backs Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (L.E.A.D.). The group runs school programs teaching kids to steer clear of drugs while tackling tough issues like bullying.

DeMauro met the star at last year's fair. He praised Morgan's steady support of their work with kids and teens.

From his home in Alpine, the "30 Rock" star makes time for this event each year. His visits shine light on how cops and youth groups can work as one.