Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Tracy Morgan Surprises Fans at L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival in Paramus

Tracy Morgan spent Sunday at the L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival, bringing smiles to Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus. The star walked the grounds with his 11-year-old daughter and pals, taking…

Jim Mayhew
Tracy Morgan speaks onstage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 07: Tracy Morgan speaks onstage during the Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 07, 2024 in New York City.

 (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver )

Tracy Morgan spent Sunday at the L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival, bringing smiles to Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus. The star walked the grounds with his 11-year-old daughter and pals, taking in the sights and sounds.

"He comes all the time with his family," said Nick DeMauro, CEO of L.E.A.D. to Daily Voice. "He brought his daughter and a group of eight or nine of them. She loves it here."

Dressed in a NY Knicks jacket, the comic tried to keep a low profile. Still, he stopped to snap shots with local police officers who watched over the event.

This yearly fair does more than bring fun, it backs Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (L.E.A.D.). The group runs school programs teaching kids to steer clear of drugs while tackling tough issues like bullying.

DeMauro met the star at last year's fair. He praised Morgan's steady support of their work with kids and teens.

From his home in Alpine, the "30 Rock" star makes time for this event each year. His visits shine light on how cops and youth groups can work as one.

Through its school work, L.E.A.D. fights to stop violence before it starts. Each summer, this fair brings neighbors together, raising cash for youth programs that make streets safer.

ComedyLEAD Fest
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
90,000 Pokémon GO Players Set To Fill Liberty State Park for First NJ Festival
Local News90,000 Pokémon GO Players Set To Fill Liberty State Park for First NJ FestivalJim Mayhew
Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: June 6-June 8
Local NewsThings To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: June 6-June 8Josh Faiola
A man kneels next to a german sheppard dog with a red and white wall in the background
Local NewsComedy Show to Benefit Veterans This Friday in East Windsor, NJJoel Katz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect