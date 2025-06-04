Newark’s 2025 Summer Festivities: Free Events, Curfews, and Enrichment for All Ages

Shot of a group of young women dancing and having fun together outdoors

On May 30, Newark launched no-cost summer activities in all five wards. Kids can splash in pools, play in parks, and join programs at rec centers across the city.

"Summer time brings out Newark's special spirit, as the city surges with lively performances, colorful events, music, dance, sport, and outdoor activities – free – for families and individuals of all ages," said Mayor Ras Baraka to Patch.

From July 7 to August 22, kids can take part in the Summer Enrichment Program. The daily schedule runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They'll swim, play sports, watch films, and learn music steps.

On weekends, rec centers stay open late. From May 30 through June 28, kids can hang out until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Staff will serve snacks and run fun activities.

The Office of Violence Prevention backs these programs with safety steps. "The engagement has the sole purpose of keeping kids safe and finding out what – if any – help or guidance they require," said city officials to Patch.

Street fairs will pop up across neighborhoods. Markets will sell fresh food. Bands will march in parades. Kids will find new playgrounds in unexpected spots.

More shows and events will fill the Arts and Education District's calendar as summer goes on. Watch for the Summer Fun guide in early June: It lists all the activities.

Local artist DJ Shell Spin will mix beats at select events. She's known for sets at Newark Symphony Hall and has played the Brooklyn Museum.

Kids under 18 must stick to curfew times all summer. Officials want fun but safe nights for everyone.