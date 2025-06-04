Joe Rogan Returns to UFC Commentary for Action-Packed UFC 316 in Newark

DALLAS, TEXAS – JULY 29: Joe Rogan attends the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

The UFC commentary booth welcomes back Joe Rogan this Saturday at UFC 316. He steps in for Dominick Cruz as part of the broadcast team in Newark, New Jersey.

The broadcast crew pairs Rogan with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier at the Prudential Center, as confirmed by MMA Fighting. Boxing expert Teddy Atlas joins the team, working with Anthony Smith and Chael Sonnen.

Rogan's last stint at the mic came during UFC 314 in Miami. There, he called Alexander Volkanovski's win for the featherweight crown. He skipped UFC 315's Canadian event, stating bluntly he "would rather go to Russia" than work shows abroad, per Bloody Elbow.

The main event pits bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili against Sean O'Malley in their second clash. Dvalishvili took the title from O'Malley at UFC 306 last fall. He then beat Umar Nurmagomedov in his first defense this January.

Julianna Pena risks her women's bantamweight title against rising star Kayla Harrison in the co-main event. Harrison brings an unblemished 2-0 UFC record, with a standout win over Holly Holm at UFC 300.

Karyn Bryant handles the backstage duties while Din Thomas breaks down fight tactics. This starts a busy stretch: UFC 317 hits Las Vegas on June 28.