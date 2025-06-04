Comedy Show to Benefit Veterans This Friday in East Windsor, NJ

This week, I spoke with Brian Reyngoudt once again. Brian is the Co-Founder and Vice President of Operation K9 Beethoven.

His Psychiatric Service Dog and Pet Therapy Dog Program provides Veterans who suffer from PTSD, depression, and other mental health issues with rescued, basic obedience-trained Psychiatric Service Dogs at no charge. This includes a kennel, bed, blanket, leash, collar, bowls, dog food, treats, and toys. They help veterans "One paw at a time."

There’s a benefit fundraiser this Friday, June 6th, at Prime Time Comedy Club to benefit the organization and veterans. The club is located at The Americana Kitchen and Bar in East Windsor.

Also joining us was Brad Seltzer, owner of Prime Time Comedy Club. Check out our conversation here...

For a fun night out that benefits a great cause, check out PrimeTimeComedyClub.com.

Friday’s show features Reverend Bob Levy. Bob is best known as a regular on the Howard Stern Show. Also being featured is the hilarious Joe Conte.

There will also be an appearance by a couple of the Operation K9 dogs, including Beethoven.

Brian, along with Arpi Kertesz started an organization with a small vision. Before they knew it, it turned into a bigger and better mission than they could have ever imagined.

Operation K9 Beethoven’s Pet Therapy Dog Program spreads joy and love by visiting Veterans’ homes, rehabilitation centers, schools, hospitals, and more with specially trained and certified Pet Therapy Dogs. They provide dogs at no cost to the recipient, including a welcome-home package.

It all started when Reyngoudt and Kertesz met in January 2020. Reyngoudt's family was donating kennels to Kertesz and started to discuss helping Veterans by bringing Kertesz's personal Certified Therapy Dog "Beethoven" to visit the local Veterans Home.

From that moment on, Kertesz and Reyngoudt became great friends. Kertesz began visiting the Veterans' Home with Reyngoudt, guiding, and helping him spread Beethoven's love.

It began with the simple thought of bringing the happiness, joy, and love of animals to Veterans unable to have a pet of their own. Kertesz and Beethoven embarked on a journey that changed their lives and continues to do so.