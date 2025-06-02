Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Dine Out in NYC Serving Friendship Goals

Look out, New York; the queens have entered the chat (and the restaurant). Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted grabbing dinner together in NYC recently, and no, this wasn’t just your standard bestie catch-up over overpriced food. This is a celebration. Swift just reclaimed the music rights to her songs. All of them, every last bop and her close friend Gomez, are right there with her to celebrate this achievement.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s Friendship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez recently reunited for dinner at The Monkey Bar, per People. For the girls’ night out, Swift stepped out in a black dress, while Gomez wore a brown top and trousers. The pair has been friends since 2008 and is one of the most enduring friendships in the music industry.

Here’s a timeline of their friendship.

August 2008: Swift and Gomez first met in August 2008 when they were both dating a Jonas brother at the time. Swift dated Joe Jonas while Gomez dated Nick Jonas. In an interview in 2017, Gomez revealed, “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.” She joked, “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

January 2011: The BFFs attended the 2011 People’s Choice Awards. Both won big during the night. Gomez won Favorite Breakout Artist while Swift took home Favorite Country Artist.

November 2011: Swift and Gomez attended the American Music Awards together and were spotted dancing along during the performances and having a good time with the other attendees. Gomez also made a surprise appearance at Swift’s Speak Now tour, where she performed her hit song “Who Says.”

October 2014: Gomez celebrates the release of Swift’s 1989 album.

May 2015: Gomez appeared in Swift’s Bad Blood music video.

August 2020: Swift appeared on Gomez’s cooking show. During an episode of HBO Max’s Selena + Chef, Gomez FaceTimed Swift to brag about her Korean barbeque Texas breakfast taco.

November 2022: In an interview, Gomez revealed Swift is her only friend in the industry. Swift also showed her support when Gomez released her Apple TV+ documentary.

December 2024: Swift volunteered to be the flower girl at Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding after the couple announced their engagement.