Rutgers Football Hits 3.39 GPA, Breaking Academic Record

Scarlet Knights hit the books hard this spring. The squad posted a 3.39 GPA, smashing past records while strengthening their NCAA academic standing.

Their academic progress score shot up six points to 978, outpacing most NCAA Football Bowl teams by eight points. The jump marks steady improvement from last term's 972.

Players showed exceptional focus in class. A whopping 95 students cleared the 3.0 mark. Even more striking, 55 of them pushed past 3.5. Every single mid-year freshman topped 3.0.

In Big Ten rankings, the Knights claimed the eighth spot among 18 schools. The Buckeyes led with a flawless 1,000, while Michigan and Northwestern followed at 996 and 993.

The NCAA tracks these scores through a detailed system. Points stack up when players stay on track to finish their degrees and return each semester. It's a mix of graduation progress and student retention.

As minds sharpen, bodies train. The team sets its sights on its 2025 kickoff against Ohio University. The exact time for the August 28 clash at SHI Stadium remains pending.

At the helm stands Athan Kaliakmanis, now in his second year calling plays. The defensive unit aims to climb from last year's 71st national rank in stops.