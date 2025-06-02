New Jersey’s Most Popular Game Console

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: An announcement for the Nintendo Switch 2 is displayed at a Gamestop store in Union Square on April 04, 2025 in New York, New York.

We’ve come a long way since the first game console, Magnavox Odyssey, and the Atari 2600 that debuted in the 1970s. I didn’t have the system, but I remember playing games like Pac-Man, Pitfall, and Space Invaders at my friend’s house. We spent a lot less time at the arcade after that.

It wasn’t until the early 1980s that my parents agreed to get us a game console. My mom and dad took my brother, Rob, and me to Play Town to pick out what we wanted. After much discussion, we decided on ColecoVision and a game called Mousetrap. I wanted a game console that none of my friends had, so we’d have a variety of games.

I grew out of that quickly and didn’t play many video games after that until my first son was old enough to want a game console of his own. His first was Nintendo 64, what a difference from the basic graphics I remembered from when I was a kid.

We then moved on to Xbox 360, the first game console we had, where you could compete against other players at other locations.

My younger kids inherited and played these games. We also had Wii and some handheld systems like Nintendo’s Game Boy. That’s the extent of our video game experience, but it’s come a long way since then.

Nintendo Switch changed the video game landscape when it was introduced less than ten years ago. Nintendo Switch 2 is now keeping the hype alive. While it’s not the most popular game console, its anticipated release is this Thursday, June 5th, and the buzz it’s created is amazing.

Many retailers, like Best Buy, are opening at midnight to accommodate those who pre-ordered their Nintendo Switch 2.

According to VegasInsider, the most popular gaming system in America is PlayStation 5, followed by Xbox Series X, and then Nintendo Switch. The original Nintendo Switch was the first handheld console of its kind.

They said of Nintendo Switch, “With the ability to play on the go or connect the console to a TV, there’s plenty of different genres of games to choose from, which makes it so popular amongst gamers.”

