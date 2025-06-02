Franklin Food Bank Receiving Prestigious Award This Week

The week I was joined by Franklin Food Bank Board President Barry Gilmore. Barry announced that this Wednesday, June 4th, in Washington D.C., the Franklin Food Bank will receive the prestigious 2025 Community Champion Hunger Leadership Award from the Congressional Hunger Center.

This award recognizes their outstanding commitment to addressing food insecurity right here in Somerset County. This is a testament to their dedicated staff, volunteers, and the entire community. It’s a truly humbling honor, putting them in the company of leaders like Chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen, and other national and international change-makers.

Franklin Food Bank Board President Barry Gilmore

Check out my talk with Barry Gilmore to learn more about their latest award and upcoming events...

In 2024 alone, the Franklin Food Bank distributed 3.1 million pounds of food. They also facilitated over 30,000 client visits, and mobilized over 17,000 volunteer hours. Beyond just food, they take a holistic approach, offering health screenings, nutrition workshops, and assistance with accessing SNAP benefits. This comprehensive support means 94% of their client families report an improved capacity to afford other essential needs like housing and healthcare. Their impact has even been recognized by major philanthropy, including a one-million-dollar grant from MacKenzie Scott's Yield Giving foundation in 2024.

Despite this amazing recognition, the truth is, the need on the ground remains immense. The latest Map the Meal Gap numbers paint a stark picture of food insecurity in New Jersey, as food insecurity rates are up more than 14% over last year. Over 40% of food-insecure households do not qualify for SNAP assistance. This makes organizations like the Franklin Food Bank one of the only access points for families facing food insecurity.

The Franklin Food Bank invites everyone to join them in supporting their mission. Whether it's participating in a fundraising event, volunteering your time, or spreading the word about their services, your involvement can make a real difference.

Visit FranklinFoodBank.org to find out how you can get involved.

Upcoming events include the following…

Congressional Hunger Leadership Awards: This Wednesday, June 4th, in Washington D.C.

Community Distribution: This Wednesday, June 4th, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset Street, Somerset, NJ 08873. Distribution begins at 11 am and runs until supplies last.

Flavor Workshop: This Friday, June 6th, at the Franklin Food Bank, 224 Churchill Avenue, Somerset, NJ, at 11 am.

Rising Tides of Hunger Poetry Showcase: Tuesday, June 17th, from 6 - 9 pm at Villagers Theatre, 115 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873.