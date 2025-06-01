Gospel Music Festival Coming to New Brunswick

There aren't many things more positive or uplifting than Gospel music. According to the Gospel Music Association’s website, it’s all about exposing, promoting, and celebrating the spiritual message of the Gospel sounds.
Grammy Winners at Gospel Fest in New Brunswick, NJ
The Middlesex County Culture site promotes the arts with outdoor events and festivals throughout Central Jersey.
June is here, and on the 28th, the FolkLIVE: Gospel Music Festival 2025 is happening at Monument Square Park on Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick, NJ. It’s presented by the Arts Institute of Middlesex County.
The FolkLIVE Gospel Music Festival is a free, rain or shine event which explores “the diverse histories, traditions, and stories that make our County culturally rich.” Families can experience an afternoon of gospel with local, national, and internationally acclaimed artists.
One of the featured performers is the legendary Fred Hammond. Mr. Hammond has been called “the architect behind the new phenomenon in Gospel.” He is one of the most respected names in the industry, and won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2008. Fred will share his Gospel sound when he wraps up the FolkLIVE Gospel Festival.
Also performing is four-time Grammy nominee, Kierra Sheard. Gospel is in her blood. She is the daughter of gospel singer Karen Clark-Sheard and the granddaughter of gospel choral director Mattie Moss Clark. Ms. Sheard has been nominated for the Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song, Best Gospel Album, and two for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album.
Here is the full schedule of the gospel music performances…
1:00 pm – DJ RuntheFade
1:45 pm – Welcome by Commissioner Scott McCullum
2:00 pm – Emcee Valarie Adams
2:05 pm – Tangie Cobb
2:10 pm – The Cathedral of Perth Amboy Choir
2:30 pm – David Cross
2:50 pm – First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
3:15 pm – Marcia Sapp
4:00 pm – Grammy Award Nominee Kierra Sheard
5:00 pm – Grammy Award winner Fred Hammond
Get more information about The FolkLIVE Gospel Music Festival at middlesexcountyculture.com