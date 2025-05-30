Leighton Meester on Quitting Making Pop Music: ‘I Just Didn’t Feel Like I Sang That Well’

During the LA Wildfires, Leighton Meester’s short-lived pop-star career was revived, thanks to Flavor Flav hyping her 2009 single “Somebody to Love.” However, for those who are hoping for a follow-up to her 2014 debut album, Heartstrings, the Gossip Girl alum confessed the real reason she pumped the brakes on her pop career.

Leighton Meester: “I Just Didn’t Feel Like I Sang That Well”

“I just didn't feel like I sang that well in those songs,” Meester revealed in a recent interview with Bustle. “That's why I stopped doing that style of songwriting, because I didn't feel really good when I would sing it. That was something that I figured out in my 20s.” She added that she’s more invested in taking care of her family and working on projects where she feels “there could be a future.”

Meester married Adam Brody on February 15, 2014, with whom she shares a daughter, born in August 2015, and a son.

Onscreen “Leightonaissance”

Meester is enjoying a career revival. This year, she has several TV shows starting with the Good Cop/Bad Cop, which premiered on February 19 and ran until April 9 on CW. The show follows Det. Lou Hickman (Meester), a sole detective of her small-town police force. The show received generally favorable reviews. She also has an undisclosed role in the second season of The Buccaneers, set to premiere on June 18.

But perhaps what fans are most excited about is her guest role in season 2 of Nobody Wants This, starring Gossip Girl co-star Kristen Bell, and her real-life hubby, Brody. The rom-com series follows Bell as podcast host Joanne and her love interest, the hot rabbi Noah (Brody). Meester will play Abby, Joanne’s “middle school nemesis who is now an Instagram mommy influencer.” We’re betting she will also try to get Noah’s attention, much to Joanne’s dismay.

Show creator Erin Foster only had words of praise for Meester’s comedic timing. “I don't think people understand how funny she is,” Foster also shared how her improv made the cast and crew laugh. “At the same time, she managed to make her feel like a real influencer, who is very sincere about how ridiculous her life is.”