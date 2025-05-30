7:20am: Family Four Pack of Somerset Patriots Tickets
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning for your chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to see The Somerset Patriots on Father’s Day, June 15th!
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 7:20am and call the Value City Furniture Line for your chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to see The Somerset Patriots on Father's Day, June 15th!
One grand prize winner will also get to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game!
First pitch is at 1:05pm against the Portland Sea Dogs.
As the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, the Somerset Patriots develop today’s top minor league talent into the pinstriped superstars of tomorrow for Major League Baseball’s winningest team.
Competing within the Double-A Northeast League, the Patriots play their home games at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ, where fans of all ages and levels of baseball fandom get to enjoy the unique experience that is minor league baseball.
Purchase tickets to an upcoming game here!
Get the latest news from the Somerset Patriots here!
At 7:20am from 6/2/25 to 6/6/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a family four-pack of tickets to see the Somerset Patriots take on the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday, June 15th valued at $73.26 each, courtesy of the Somerset Patriots. One grand prize winner will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.