This summer marked the start of two fresh Wawa spots in New Jersey, pushing the chain's state count near 300. A new site opened in Old Bridge during May, while Jackson gets its turn next week.

Both shops, at 3600 Route 9 South and 584 Cedar Swap Road, pack the usual mix. Customers can grab made-to-order meals, pick up coffee, fill their tanks, or order party platters. The kitchens crank out their well-known hoagies right on site.

Where Glory's Market stood for half a century in Jackson, Wawa will now take its place. The old owners split their plot, making room for a new wine shop, as reported by the Asbury Park Press.

The Jackson shop starts with a bang at 7:45 a.m. Early birds, the first hundred through the doors, snag free shirts. Coffee flows free all day, with new drink samples until morning rush ends. Watch local heroes battle it out in a sandwich-making showdown.

In Old Bridge, the shop sits among big names at Glenwood Green. ShopRite and Target anchor the plaza, while spots like Shake Shack add flavor. Playa Bowls, Paris Baguette, and other food stops fill the space between.

From one tiny shop in Folsom, Pennsylvania, back in '64, Wawa has grown to over 1,100 stores across the Northeast. They're not done yet: plans call for 1,800 new spots nationwide by 2030.