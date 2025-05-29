Twelve Young Stars Move On to Jersey Talent Finals at State Theatre

After intense live auditions, State Theatre New Jersey selected 12 finalists from 24 contestants for the upcoming Jersey Talent show. The June 1 event will send its winner to perform at the New Brunswick Heart Festival.

"We are very excited to present this year's amazing finalists for the second annual Jersey Talent," said Sarah Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO, to New Jersey Stage. "It is our mission with Jersey Talent to provide this platform annually for youth to express themselves through art in a safe environment before a supportive audience of friends, family, and community."

Young artists aged 8 to 19 will take the stage. Some will sing, others dance, while a few will strike piano keys or beat drums. TV star J.W. Cortés from shows like Gotham and The Black List steps in as host.

A panel of four will pick the top acts: Benjamin Bucca Jr. from Middlesex County Courthouse, chef Carolina Moratti, Jessica Trechak of State Theatre, and Lindy Zeledón from New Brunswick Schools. The audience's reaction will crown the winner.

Two pairs and ten solo acts made the cut. Dance partners Nia Nicozisis and Thansi Thatipamula bring star power: Nicozisis holds a world record while Thatipamula has danced in the heart of Manhattan.

Dylan Merkel, 16, will show off his drumming skills honed in Voorhees High School's bands. At the keys, Elias Nicozisis and Melody Nagle will play their hearts out. Stage veterans Cami Galvez and Hailey Shafer will fill the hall with song.

Little Catalina Genik, just 8, trains at Fred Astaire Studios and will be the night's youngest star. At 19, Galvez and Shafer top the age range, with Shafer now studying at Wagner College.

The search started with video entries back in January. Want to watch? Grab a seat for $17.25 at the June 1 show through the State Theatre website or box office.