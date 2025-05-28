Contests
Survivor Season 50 Cast Revealed 25 Years Later

If you’re like me, you can remember where you were during the finale of the first season of Survivor. We had a huge watch party at my in-laws’ house, and…

Joel Katz
If you’re like me, you can remember where you were during the finale of the first season of Survivor. We had a huge watch party at my in-laws' house, and I clearly remember naked Richard Hatch winning the 1 million bucks. Someone should have told him to make sure he pays his taxes on it.

 I also recall all the talk about how Survivor and reality shows like it are going to take over television. They were right.

That was just under 25 years ago, and Survivor is still on the air. It turned out to be a pretty good gig for Jeff Probst. He was in his late 30s and now in his early 60s, there’s no sign of him leaving or the show ending.

Now, Jeff has announced the cast for Survivor 50, which includes many returning contestants.

Survivor Season 50 Contestants

Colby Donaldson - Seasons 2, 8, and 20.

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick - Seasons 10, 11, and 20

Cirie Fields - Seasons 12, 16, 20, and 34

Ozzy Lusth – Seasons 16, 23, and 34

Benjamin Coach Wade - Seasons 18, 20, and 23

Aubry Bracco - Seasons 32, 34, and 38

Chrissy Hofbeck - Season 35

Christian Hubicki - Season 37

Angelina Keeley - Season 37

Rick Devens - Season 38

Jonathan Young - Season 42

Dee Valladares - Season 45 winner

Emily Flippen - Season 45

Q Burdette - Season 46

Tiffany Ervin - Season 46

Charlie Davis - Season 46

Genevieve Mushaluk - Season 47

Kamilla Karthigesu - Season 48

Kyle Fraser - Season 48 winner

Joseph Hunter - Season 48

Two spots remain to be filled, and two from the current list are from that very first season of Survivor. Mike White and Jenna Lewis-Dougherty are coming back again and will be competing on this milestone Survivor season in the Fiji Islands.

Survivor Season 50 premieres in February of 2026.

Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
