Survivor Season 50 Cast Revealed 25 Years Later
If you’re like me, you can remember where you were during the finale of the first season of Survivor. We had a huge watch party at my in-laws' house, and I clearly remember naked Richard Hatch winning the 1 million bucks. Someone should have told him to make sure he pays his taxes on it.
I also recall all the talk about how Survivor and reality shows like it are going to take over television. They were right.
That was just under 25 years ago, and Survivor is still on the air. It turned out to be a pretty good gig for Jeff Probst. He was in his late 30s and now in his early 60s, there’s no sign of him leaving or the show ending.
Now, Jeff has announced the cast for Survivor 50, which includes many returning contestants.
Survivor Season 50 Contestants
Colby Donaldson - Seasons 2, 8, and 20.
Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick - Seasons 10, 11, and 20
Cirie Fields - Seasons 12, 16, 20, and 34
Ozzy Lusth – Seasons 16, 23, and 34
Benjamin Coach Wade - Seasons 18, 20, and 23
Aubry Bracco - Seasons 32, 34, and 38
Chrissy Hofbeck - Season 35
Christian Hubicki - Season 37
Angelina Keeley - Season 37
Rick Devens - Season 38
Jonathan Young - Season 42
Dee Valladares - Season 45 winner
Emily Flippen - Season 45
Q Burdette - Season 46
Tiffany Ervin - Season 46
Charlie Davis - Season 46
Genevieve Mushaluk - Season 47
Kamilla Karthigesu - Season 48
Kyle Fraser - Season 48 winner
Joseph Hunter - Season 48
Two spots remain to be filled, and two from the current list are from that very first season of Survivor. Mike White and Jenna Lewis-Dougherty are coming back again and will be competing on this milestone Survivor season in the Fiji Islands.
Survivor Season 50 premieres in February of 2026.