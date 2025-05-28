Spirit Halloween Opens 1,500 Stores Despite Grand Opening Called Off Over Tariff Worries

380611 05: A scary looking butler stands guard in front of a wall of Halloween masks October 20, 2000 at Fantasy Costumes in Chicago.

Supply chain troubles forced Spirit Halloween to cancel its main store launch party in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, for 2025. Still, the company pushes ahead with plans to open seasonal shops across North America by mid-August.

"International disruptions and supply chain challenges have thrown a wrench in our opening plans," the company stated to Patch. "As a result, we are forced to cancel the Egg Harbor Township grand opening event, but we intend to bring the event back next year."

The yearly bash draws big crowds to New Jersey. Last year, 3,000 eager shoppers lined up outside, hoping to snag the best picks.

News of the shutdown hits as stores brace for a 10% tax on goods starting July 9. After talks in May, the U.S. cut its rate from 145% to 30%, while China dropped from 125% to 10%.

"This is an existential moment for our industry," said Robert Berman, Halloween & Costume Association board member, to NJBIZ. "If products don't land on time or become too expensive for families, Halloween simply doesn't happen. There is no backup plan."

Based in Mount Laurel, the Halloween & Costume Association warns that these taxes might hurt both Halloween and Christmas sales. They point out U.S. makers can't switch production from China fast enough to meet demand.

Despite hitting a record with 1,525 shops in 2024, Spirit Halloween stays strong. They'll keep over 1,500 stores running through the supply mess.