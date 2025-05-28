Gloria Estefan and Gwen Stefani Make Comeback on AMA Stage with Iconic Performances

The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) lit up the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, and it was a night full of throwbacks and surprises. The show brought back two music giants: Gloria Estefan stepped on stage for the first time in over 30 years, while Gwen Stefani celebrated 20 years since her first solo project, Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

The crowd went wild as Estefan fired up her set. She opened with the classic "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," moved to her new single "La Vecina (No Sé Ná)," then ended her set with "Conga." "I can't believe it's been 40 years. How can it be that long?" she mused on stage, as noted in USA TODAY.

After a two-year break, the AMAs came back strong with Jennifer Lopez as the host. Even Lopez couldn't stop herself from dancing along during Estefan's medley after introducing her as "a trailblazing artist, a Broadway powerhouse, a brilliant songwriter."

Gwen Stefani also hit the stage that night with raw energy. Her new song "Swallow My Tears" kicked things off. Then she kept the energy going with "The Sweet Escape," followed by the unforgettable "Hollaback Girl."

Her husband, Blake Shelton, introduced her to the crowd, calling her "my one and only." A few days before the event, Gwen shared her excitement about returning to the AMAs by posting an Instagram reel of her best moments there, captioned, "Looking forward to performing again this year #AMAs."

Music legends were honored with prestigious awards at the ceremony. Janet Jackson received the ICON Award, and Rod Stewart was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other stars who ruled the night included Kendrick Lamar, who received 10 AMA nominations. Post Malone followed with eight shots to win, and Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each got seven nods.

What's next for Estefan? Raíces, her first all-Spanish album in 18 years, will drop this week. "I wasn't planning on doing that album at all," Estefan shared with USA TODAY, saying she's been busy the past three years working on songs for the musical Basura featuring her daughter Emily.

"Emilio (Estefan) wanted me to do it. If I ever do an album again I want it to be tropical. It's my favorite genre," she added. The musical is set to premiere in May 2026 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.