American Dream Mall Prepares for 2026 World Cup Surge with New Bridge and Soccer Festivities

State officials will spend $33 million on a new walkway between American Dream Mall and MetLife Stadium before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The bridge aims to move a million visitors during the games.

"You don't need to bring a cooler full of beer. Why don't you come over to our restaurants and have a great meal?" said Paul Ghermezian, a senior executive with Triple Five, to NorthJersey.com.

The 3-million-square-foot site will test its plans during this summer's FIFA Club World Cup. Watch parties, activities, and food specials will run at 11 spots across the mall.

Staff must stay quick on their feet. With Club World Cup matchups announced in late June, they'll have mere days to set up if stars like Lionel Messi play at MetLife.

Past big events show what works. The site drew crowds for U.S. curling matches in 2024. Last summer, the Harlem Globetrotters packed the house.

Charles Cristella from JLL sees no issues with World Cup-sized groups. "They are very well-suited. This is what this company does. They build massive projects and they appeal to massive crowds, and they know how to handle it," he told NorthJersey.com.

Past soccer events paint the picture. For Copa America 2023, video games filled the space while DJs spun tracks through a Univision deal. Back in 2022, skaters gave way to soccer players when the FIFA Trophy Tour came through.

MetLife Stadium will host key matches, with the finals set for July 19, 2026. The stadium fits 82,000 fans.