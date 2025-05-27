Contests
25th Anniversary of Matchbox 20’s Sophomore-Jinx-Defying Album

During my latest interview with Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20, we discussed a few upcoming anniversaries. “This year is the 20th anniversary of the first solo record,” Rob mentioned. We…

Joel Katz
A black framed plaque with a cd and cassette given to Joel Katz from Atlantic Records to commemorate 1,000,000 sales of Matchbox 20’s album “Mad Season”

Joel Katz

During my latest interview with Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20, we discussed a few upcoming anniversaries. “This year is the 20th anniversary of the first solo record,” Rob mentioned. We also talked about the 30th anniversary of the band and his recent 25th wedding anniversary.

However, we did not mention that Matchbox 20's second album, Mad Season, is now 25 years old. The band recently posted a message recognizing the milestone on Instagram.

In a handwritten note, they wrote, “Mad Season is [expletive] 25 years old. After the almost unimaginable good fortune we had with our first album, we were assured that we would have the sophomore slump with the 2nd album.”

Rob mentioned this during our talk, saying, “We had a really successful [first] record, and then everybody tells you, well, a record that successful in the first record definitely means that you’re going to have the sophomore slump, and the next record’s gonna fail.”

It didn’t fail. Their second effort, Mad Season, was hugely successful. It reached number three on the album chart and eventually sold more than four million copies in America. “Bent” is their only number one song, and it appeared on Mad Season. The album spawned a few more hits, including “If You’re Gone.”

Matchbox 20 Celebrates Many Milestones

Their note continued, "As we start our next chapter, so many years later, these milestones seem to mean more and more. Thank you to all of you for allowing us to know what that feels like."

Matchbox 20’s 2023 album, Where the Light Goes, was their last album as a band. Rob shared that the first single from his upcoming album will be released before his solo tour begins this August. He said, “Right after the tour, the [new solo album, All Night Days] will be coming out. So, I’m excited to mark the 20th anniversary with new music.”

Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
