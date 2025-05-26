AMAs, Award Shows Should Always Air on Holidays

Contests
Memorial Day is an American holiday, so it only makes sense to have the American Music Awards (AMAs) broadcast tonight. They’ll be held live in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a…

Joel Katz
Memorial Day is an American holiday, so it only makes sense to have the American Music Awards (AMAs) broadcast tonight. They’ll be held live in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a focus on Veterans. The AMAs will also create awareness for Easy Day Foundation, an organization that helps Veterans transition from their life in the military to becoming a citizen in society as a civilian.

We’ll see how well the show does in the ratings, but it's a great idea to have awards shows on holidays like Memorial Day. The host, presenters, and winners like to talk about social topics during awards shows. Therefore, focusing on and honoring fallen veterans on Memorial Day is appropriate.

While I can’t recall an award show previously being broadcast on an important holiday in the past, this could be the start of an amazing trend. It’s a great idea for the big four award shows, Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys, to follow suit.

AMAs, Emmys, Grammys, Others Should Change Focus

The Emmys are usually held in September. This would be a perfect award show to broadcast on Labor Day. Instead of focusing on a divisive and negative political agenda, it could honor the American worker and their contributions and accomplishments.

The “awards season” is between November and March, and the Grammys were once held in late January, but it’s usually early February. We can plan them a few weeks earlier, in mid-January, on Martin Luther King Jr Day. Put the focus on honoring a great man and his civil rights accomplishments during the handing out of trophies.

Related: Cardi B to Receive Award in June

Next, the Oscars. The Academy Awards, usually in early March on the first Sunday. Keep it there or move it to the second Sunday to coincide with International Women’s Day. March is also Women’s History Month. Use this high-profile broadcast to honor women.

I’m sure that if we are just a little flexible with the dates for these award shows, they can bring a much-needed awareness to holidays that most Americans consider just another day off work.

Maybe the AMAs happening tonight on Memorial Day will create a shift or change in the focus of the many awards shows. We’ll see what potential winners like Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, and Taylor Swift talk about in their acceptance speeches.

