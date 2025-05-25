Contests
LISTEN LIVE

NJ Dance Company Featured at Montclair Dance Festival

If you love dance, circle Saturday, May 31st, on your calendar for a day of amazing entertainment. Montclair, New Jersey, is “a long-standing cultural hub” in the area. I’ve shared…

Joel Katz
Montclair Dance Festival featuring Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. 4 members perform wearing red and black on stage with a space like background

Members of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company perform

Photo Credit: Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

If you love dance, circle Saturday, May 31st, on your calendar for a day of amazing entertainment.

Montclair, New Jersey, is “a long-standing cultural hub” in the area. I’ve shared stories about the Montclair Jazz Festival and other Montclair performances here in past writings.

This week, the first Montclair Dance Festival will happen right in our backyard.

Many of the performances are free for the festival taking place at the Montclair State University Amphitheatre. The “no-fee” presentations from 2 to 5:30 PM feature established and emerging artists. Many of the dancers featured will be from local studios and schools.

Then, when the evening arrives, the professional dance companies from New Jersey will be featured at Kasser Theatre. These shows will require a nominal fee of $25.

Get free tickets for the amphitheater show HERE, and $25 tickets for the Kasser Theatre show HERE.

Montclair Dance Festival Performances

One of the featured performers at the Montclair Dance Festival is New Jersey’s Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company.  They’ll be performing Shapes of Water at the Kasser Theater.

Music for the piece, titled Yuryung, is written by legendary Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny and written for Ahn Trio. Shapes of Water “depicts a night life in a metropolitan city, people are drifting like ghosts. They are like the shapes of water flowing in the ever-changing river.”

The late Nai-Ni Chen was a Taiwanese-American legendary choreographer who worked in the New Jersey and New York area professionally for over thirty years after coming to America in the early eighties. She built a diverse repertoire of over 80 original works.

The evening portion of the festival will also include performances from Carolyn Dorfman Dance, Freespace Dance, Jason Samulson Smith, Leanna Cotton, New Jersey Ballet, Nimbus Dance Works, Sukayana & Dancers, Umoja Dance Company, and Roxey Ballet. I performed with Roxey Ballet many years ago, but that’s a story for another day.

For more information about the Montclair Dance Festival, go to montclairdancefestival.com.

DanceFestival
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Ex-Staffers Spill the Tea on Blake Lively’s Defunct Lifestyle Brand Preserve
EntertainmentEx-Staffers Spill the Tea on Blake Lively’s Defunct Lifestyle Brand PreserveYvette DeLaCruz
‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Will Show ‘The Lowest Bottom of Human Beings’
Entertainment‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Will Show ‘The Lowest Bottom of Human Beings’Yvette DeLaCruz
Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns & More in Talks for ‘Street Fighter’ Live-Action Film
EntertainmentJason Momoa, Roman Reigns & More in Talks for ‘Street Fighter’ Live-Action FilmKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect