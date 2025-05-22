2 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Zootopia 2’ Teaser

After nearly a decade of waiting, Disney finally dropped the teaser for Zootopia 2. Granted it’s more like a music video than giving us an idea of what the sequel is about, but it still gave us more than enough.

Check it out below.

Zootopia 2 | Teaser Trailer

The Gang is Back with New Additions

Ginnifer Goodwin is back to voice Judy Hopps, the first rabbit of the Zootopia Police Department. Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde is also back. From the first film, Nick is a sly red fox and a con artist who later joins the police department. Joining them is Ke Huy Quan, as Gary De’Snake, a snake (obviously) who arrives in Zootopia.



Per Disney Animation Studios website, “Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town.”

Fortune Feimster as Nibbles, a beaver, and Quinta Brunson as Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka, also join the cast. Shakira as Gazelle, a pop star, is set to reprise her role from the first movie.

Towards the end of the teaser, we saw familiar characters like Benjamin Clawhauser, the cheetah who works as a dispatcher, Flash, the sloth in the DMV, Yax, the laid-back domestic yak, Chief Bogo, the chief of police, and Dawn Bellwether, the literal wolf in sheep’s clothing who turned out to be the villain in the first movie. However, after checking the movie’s IMDB page, the actors who voiced these characters are not listed in the cast. So, there’s no telling if they will reprise their roles in the sequel, even if they were in the teaser.

Zootopia 2 is Going to be A Visual Feast

In the teaser, we saw Nick, Judy, and Gary hopping all over Zootopia, and we mean everywhere. From underwater adventures to icy terrains, scorching deserts, rooftop chases, and even a wild rave party (yes, really), this movie looks like it’s taking us on a full-blown safari of the city’s districts. With such a variety of vibrant settings, it’s safe to say Zootopia 2 is going to be a visual treat from start to finish.