Rob Thomas Returns to Talk About Upcoming Tour, New Guitarist

Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty performs at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images)

Whenever Rob Thomas or Matchbox 20 releases a new album or goes on a tour, I invite Rob on for a chat.

The upcoming solo “All Night Days Tour” brings Rob Thomas around once again for the following three area shows:

Saturday, August 9th in Philadelphia, PA at The TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tuesday, August 12th in New York, NY at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Wednesday, August 13th in Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Rob and I last spoke a couple of years ago when Rob and Matchbox 20’s Paul Doucette checked in to promote their “Slow Dream Tour.”

One of the coolest things we learned recently was that his 27-year-old son is joining him on the solo tour as his lead guitarist. I told him that I thought that was such a cool thing for a dad. He explained how it came about.

Rob said, “My solo band has been my solo band for the last 20 years, and then my guitar player decided he didn’t want to tour anymore. We decided that the best replacement for him was my son.”

It was his exiting lead guitar player, Frankie Romano, who suggested that Maison Thomas be his replacement. Maison’s band, The Lucky, will be the opening act on many of the tour dates as well. Check out more about Maison and Rob and the full interview here:

We also talked about Rob and his wife, Marisol Maldonado’s charity, “Sidewalk Angels.”

Over the past 20 years, they’ve raised millions of dollars for close to 30 animal no-kill shelters and animal rescues that they support. He has a mini-tour scheduled for January 2026, where the over a million dollars raised will go directly to all of the organizations they support.