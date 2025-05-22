Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Rob Thomas Returns to Talk About Upcoming Tour, New Guitarist

Whenever Rob Thomas or Matchbox 20 releases a new album or goes on a tour, I invite Rob on for a chat. The upcoming solo “All Night Days Tour” brings…

Joel Katz

Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty performs at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images)

(Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images)

Whenever Rob Thomas or Matchbox 20 releases a new album or goes on a tour, I invite Rob on for a chat.

The upcoming solo “All Night Days Tour” brings Rob Thomas around once again for the following three area shows:

  • Saturday, August 9th in Philadelphia, PA at The TD Pavilion at the Mann
  • Tuesday, August 12th in New York, NY at The Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Wednesday, August 13th in Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Rob and I last spoke a couple of years ago when Rob and Matchbox 20’s Paul Doucette checked in to promote their “Slow Dream Tour.”

One of the coolest things we learned recently was that his 27-year-old son is joining him on the solo tour as his lead guitarist. I told him that I thought that was such a cool thing for a dad. He explained how it came about.

Rob said, “My solo band has been my solo band for the last 20 years, and then my guitar player decided he didn’t want to tour anymore. We decided that the best replacement for him was my son.”

It was his exiting lead guitar player, Frankie Romano, who suggested that Maison Thomas be his replacement. Maison’s band, The Lucky, will be the opening act on many of the tour dates as well. Check out more about Maison and Rob and the full interview here:

We also talked about Rob and his wife, Marisol Maldonado’s charity, “Sidewalk Angels.”

Over the past 20 years, they’ve raised millions of dollars for close to 30 animal no-kill shelters and animal rescues that they support. He has a mini-tour scheduled for January 2026, where the over a million dollars raised will go directly to all of the organizations they support.

For the full schedule and ticket information, go to robthomasmusic.com

Matchbox 20Matchbox TwentyRob Thomas
Joel KatzWriter
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
Related Stories
Chappell Roan Says She’ll Leave the Music Industry Over Fan Harassment
MusicChappell Roan Says She’ll Leave the Music Industry Over Fan Harassment
Beyoncé Drops $300,000 on Hair and Makeup for Daughters on Cowboy Carter Tour
MusicBeyoncé Drops $300,000 on Hair and Makeup for Daughters on Cowboy Carter Tour
Kane Brown Reveals Six-Week Body Transformation in Social Media Photos
MusicKane Brown Reveals Six-Week Body Transformation in Social Media PhotosJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect