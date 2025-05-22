Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Officials Warn of Measles Exposure at Shakira’s New Jersey Show

Officials warn concertgoers may have been exposed to measles at Shakira’s sold-out show in New Jersey. Symptoms could appear as late as June 6.

Kayla Morgan
Shakira performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Health officials are sounding the alarm after a person infected with measles attended a packed Shakira concert in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) issued a warning on May 20, stating that “a newly identified case of measles in a non-NJ resident who attended a concert in NJ while infectious” had been confirmed. The individual went to Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour show at MetLife Stadium on May 15.

The concert, held in East Rutherford, was completely sold out. MetLife Stadium can hold more than 82,000 people, and officials say anyone who was there between 7:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

Measles spreads through coughing and sneezing and can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At this time, no additional cases have been linked to the concert. However, the NJDOH says symptoms of measles can take time to appear and may develop as late as June 6.

So far this year, the CDC has confirmed 1,024 measles cases across 14 outbreaks. Many are in children—303 cases in kids under 5, and 388 in those aged 5 to 19.

The CDC emphasizes that measles “isn’t just a little rash,” warning it can be “dangerous,” especially for babies and young children. About 1 in 5 people with the virus are hospitalized. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

In some cases, measles can lead to serious complications like pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and even death. Three people in the U.S. have died from measles so far this year.

Health officials are urging anyone who attended the concert and is feeling sick to contact a healthcare provider.

Shakira
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Rob Thomas Returns to Talk About Upcoming Tour, New Guitarist
MusicRob Thomas Returns to Talk About Upcoming Tour, New GuitaristJoel Katz
Chappell Roan Says She’ll Leave the Music Industry Over Fan Harassment
MusicChappell Roan Says She’ll Leave the Music Industry Over Fan Harassment
Beyoncé Drops $300,000 on Hair and Makeup for Daughters on Cowboy Carter Tour
MusicBeyoncé Drops $300,000 on Hair and Makeup for Daughters on Cowboy Carter Tour
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect