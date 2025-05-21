This Day in Top 40 History: May 21

May 21 has a fascinating history in Top 40 music, with plenty of hit songs at No. 1, meaningful moments, memorable performances, and industry changes. These are some of the events that helped define pop music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Songs at or near the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on May 21 in past years reflect the evolution of pop music:

1983: David Bowie reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Let's Dance." This was a pivotal moment for Bowie, marking his successful transition from art-rock into a more traditional style of music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 21 has had its share of remarkable concerts and recordings that have changed pop music as you know it:

1979: Elton John began a historic tour of the USSR. He performed eight concerts between May 21 and May 28, breaking cultural barriers and bringing Western pop music to the Soviet audience.

