Katy Perry Stops Performance to Berate Fan for DM-ing Orlando Bloom

In a moment that blurred the lines between pop concert and reality TV drama, Katy Perry paused her performance during her The Lifetimes Tour to confront a fan. The confrontation was delivered with theatrical flair. Laughter and cheers from the audience erupted. As it turns out, the dramatic moment was a scripted segue.

Katy Perry vs. Kyle

As reported by the Daily Mail, Perry paused her performance at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise Valley. She crouched and searched for a fan in the audience. Looking down at the fan, whose name is Kyle, the “Teenage Dream” singer said, “I know why you're here. Listen, if you keep DM-ing my man... you've been doing it for months, ever since the residency. You didn't come to see me play.”

The crowd’s approval seemed to egg the singer and she continued with her “threat.” She warned, “If you keep on DM-ing my man, I'm going to have you removed - seriously, get your own life.”

Perry added, “He don't want you, Kyle. I'm his wife. I'm his, he's mine... stay the f—k away.”

Kyle seems visibly stunned. Fortunately, Perry wasn’t really threatened by Kyle, and the whole thing was a scripted bit for the singer to interact with her fans. She launched to sing her aptly titled single, “I’m His, He’s Mine” after.

The Lifetimes Tour and 143

Even before the backlash for her Blue Space Origin flight, her seventh studio album, 143, released last year, received generally negative reviews from critics. The comments were geared towards the weak songwriting, with some critics even comparing it to AI-generated music. Her involvement with Dr. Luke was also questioned, given Kesha’s sexual allegations against the producer.

In support of her album, Perry embarked on her The Lifetimes Tour. However, the tour suffered from low ticket sales and canceled dates. Her tour has also been hit with accusations of copying other artists such as Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.