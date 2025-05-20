ENTER TO WIN – Billie Eilish October 25th

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Billie Eilish at UBS Arena on Saturday, October 25th!

We know you're busy planning all your summer shows, but this will give you something to look forward to as the seasons begin to change. Tickets available at livenation.com.

Magic 98.3 is giving you the chance to see global superstar Billie Eilish live on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour! From May 20th through Memorial Day, May 26th, enter for your chance to win tickets to her October 25th show. Can’t make that date? We’ve got you covered — a second round of giveaways for her October 26th performance will run from May 28th through June 3rd. Two shows, two chances to win!

Billie Eilish continues to dominate the music world with her genre-defying sound and stunning visuals. She recently won the 2024 Academy Award for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, adding another Grammy to her growing collection. With her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft already topping charts worldwide, this is your chance to experience one of the most innovative artists of our time — live!

