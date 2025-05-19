Star-Studded amfAR Gala in Cannes Adds Big Names, Hopes to Raise Millions for AIDS Research

Music stars Adam Lambert and Ciara will join Duran Duran at the 31st amfAR Gala in Cannes. The May 22 AIDS research benefit at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc puts Taraji P. Henson in the spotlight as host.

"We are thrilled to have such a sensational lineup of talented artists ... performing for us at amfAR Gala Cannes this year, and we are deeply grateful for their support of our work," said Kevin Robert Frost, the amfAR CEO, to The Hollywood Reporter.

The black-tie event will feature a James Bond-themed fashion show with works from 27 top design houses. Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Prada are featured brands. Simon de Pury will lead an auction filled with one-of-a-kind items. Bidders can compete for a George Condo artwork, a special 1929 Josephine Baker print, and a Fast X Dodge Charger. On the catwalk, models will wear stunning pieces from other elite fashion names. Tom Cruise, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Michelle Yeoh, and other stars will tour the red carpet to back this vital cause.

"AIDS is far from over, and we must continue to stand together and support the lifesaving research that is our best hope of finally ending this deadly pandemic," said Henson to WWD.

This gala is the only French stop for Duran Duran this year. Their summer shows will hit other spots across Europe, including the UK, Italy, and Spain.

Since 1985, amfAR has secured $920 million for vital research work. They've funded 3,800 studies worldwide. Last year, the yearly Cannes bash brought in $16 million.