More Than 100 Musical Acts Coming to Jersey Shore for Summer Concert Season

Music fans will find a packed lineup at the Shore from May through September 2025. Shows span from Asbury Park to Cape May, mixing up jazz, rock, country, and R&B across different spots along the coast.

Festivals

Exit Zero Jazz Festival in Cape May kicks off the season May 16-18. GRAMMY-nominated Orrin Evans' and his Captain Black Big Band team up with Lisa Fischer for the main event.

Bleachers tops the Shadow of the City fest on June 28.

Two major beach events stand out this summer. The Barefoot Country Music Fest takes over Wildwood June 19-22. Later, the Sea.Hear.Now Festival hits Asbury Park September 13-14, with Hozier and Blink-182 at the top of the bill.

Atlantic City

Atlantic City's casino venues pack their summer calendars tight. At Ocean's Ovation Hall, you can catch Alice Cooper on May 24 or Michael Franti mid-July.

Heart (May 31)

Khalid (June 6)

Queens of the Stone Age (June 13).

The Stone Pony Summer Stage lights up with Steel Pulse on June 19. Gary Clark Jr. strikes his first chord on July 5.

Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City brings three big shows:

Kane Brown rocks May 17

The Who on August 23

Los Tigres Del Norte closes out summer on September 20

Other Concerts and Shows

Cape May splits its acts between two spots. The Convention Hall hosts Mac McAnally on July 6. Meanwhile, Hawk Haven Vineyard keeps the music flowing with weekly Rootstock shows all summer long.