Award-Winning Central Jersey Food Bank Asking for Your Support

On the first Monday of each month, I am joined on the air by one of the incredible staff members at Franklin Food Bank for an update on the amazing difference they’re making.

The good news is that Franklin Food Bank has been selected to receive the 2025 Community Champion Hunger Leadership Award. This award is presented each year in recognition of an individual or organization making substantial strides to eradicate hunger locally.

The not-so-good news is that Franklin Food Bank is navigating unprecedented challenges to provide food access for our neighbors in Central Jersey.

Franklin Food Bank Needs Your Support

I want to share this letter from Franklin Food Bank Executive Director Derek Smith:

As we move further into 2025, the Franklin Food Bank remains steadfast in its 50-year commitment to serving our community. However, we are currently facing significant headwinds that we want to share with you transparently.

The landscape of food security in Franklin Township is becoming increasingly challenging. In recent months, severe cuts to federal food assistance programs have had a direct and substantial impact on our operations. In April alone, we have experienced a staggering 50% drop in the amount of food we receive through these vital channels.

At the same time, the economic pressures facing our community continue to mount. With housing costs up by 50%, groceries by 31%, and childcare by 30% since 2019, more families are turning to the Franklin Food Bank for support. In fact, we've seen a 20% increase in visits to our pantry as more of our neighbors struggle to make ends meet.

Despite these challenges, our commitment remains unwavering. We are actively working to mitigate these cuts by:

Expanding our outreach for donated food: Our team is driving further, utilizing our recently acquired refrigerated truck, to secure food donations from a wider area.

Advocating for change: We have been actively involved in advocacy efforts at both the state and federal levels to highlight the growing need and the impact of these cuts, including a recent budget hearing where our Executive Director, Derek Smith, testified to Congress.

Continuing vital wraparound services: Our weekly SNAP assistance and health screenings continue to provide crucial support to our neighbors, addressing the root causes of food insecurity where possible.

Strategic Partnerships: Recognizing the value and strength of our coalitions, we’re investing in cooperative purchasing to get the best price on goods, sharing consultants and resources to optimize our operations without compromising cost.

Optimizing Programs: By working to secure more produce for Community Distribution and working even closer with our Beyond Borders partners serving food in Franklin Township and beyond, we are ensuring that access to healthy foods in the community remains firmly intact.

The reality is, the gap between the food we can access and the growing need in our community is widening. To continue providing essential nourishment, we rely heavily on the generosity of our community.

Here’s how you can help:

Donate Today: Your financial contribution, no matter the size, directly enables us to purchase the food we desperately need. Every $1 you contribute allows us to acquire $4 worth of food, directly offsetting this sharp decline in food donations and increase in need. Visit FranklinFoodBank.org to donate today.

Spread Awareness: Talk to your friends, family, and colleagues about the challenges facing the Franklin Food Bank and the growing issue of food insecurity in our community.

Volunteer Your Time: Consider volunteering your time at the food bank. Every helping hand makes a difference.

We are a resilient community, and together, we can weather this storm. Thank you for your continued support and for being a neighbor helping neighbors.