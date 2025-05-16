Impossible Question: Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Blu-Ray
Listen to Joel Katz in the all week for a chance to win a Blu-ray copy of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2!
Listen to Joel Katz in the all week and call the Value City Furniture Studio Line with the correct answer to the Impossible Question at 6:45am for a chance to win a Blu-ray copy of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 and a short stack of New Jersey Lottery Instant Games!
Yellowstone is an American Neo-Western drama series that ran on Paramount+. 5 seasons in total ran since 2018 with the series recently concluding this past December.
Yellowstone focuses on the Dutton Family - owners of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana. Internal family drama along with conflicts surrounding the shared border between the ranch, the Broken Rock Indian reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and land developers drive the plot.
Throughout it's run, Yellowstone received high critical acclaim and multiple award nominations - securing two wins. This series is a must-watch and we have your chance to own the final installment.
Get your copy today and check out the rest of the series on Paramount+.
Newark is planning to develop a big film studio with Whoopi Goldberg. Get the story HERE.
From 6:00am to 7:00am from 5/19/25 to 5/23/25, call 732-545-8275 with the correct answer to the Impossible Question to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 and a short stack of New Jersey Lottery Instant Games valued at $35.00 (plus fees), courtesy of Map360 Collective and the New Jersey Lottery. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.