7:20am: Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to an upcoming concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center!
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 7:20am and call the Value City Furniture Line for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to an upcoming concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center!
We’re teaming up with Live Nation all week so you can get $30 concert tickets to 1,000+ shows! Make it a summer of live music with your $30 Ticket to Summer! On sale Wednesday, May 21st at livenation.com/tickettosummer!
EACH DAY THIS WEEK ONE WINNER GETS 4 LAWN TIX TO THE FOLLOWING:
Monday’s winner: 4 lawn tix to Simple Minds/Modern English/Soft Cell Wed June 11th
Tuesday’s winner: 4 lawn tix Counting Crows/Gaslight Anthem Thurs June 28th
Wednesday’s winner: 4 lawn tix to Styx/Kevin Cronin of REO Sunday July 20th
Thursday’ winner: 4 lawn tix to Goo Goo Dolls Friday August 1st
Friday’s winner: 4 lawn tix to Little Big Town Friday August 8th
Cyndi Lauper is finally being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Get the story HERE.
At 7:20am from 5/19/25 to 5/23/25, call 732-545-8275 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of lawn tickets to an upcoming concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center valued at $30 each (plus fees), courtesy of Live Nation. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.