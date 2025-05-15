‘Songs & Stories’ With Kelly Clarkson Hits Primetime
NBC is bringing music and meaningful conversation to prime time with a new four-part series: Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson. The show will feature the Grammy-winning singer in conversation and performance with guests including Teddy Swims, Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers, and Gloria Estefan.
According to Variety, the special event is based on a recurring format from The Kelly Clarkson Show, her daytime talk show that airs in syndication across several NBC stations. In past “Songs & Stories” segments, Clarkson has sat down with a range of artists to talk through their music, inspirations, and personal journeys—often ending the segment with a powerful duet.
According to the outlet, NBC’s official logline for the series reads: “The conversations are a front-row pass for Kelly Clarkson to engage with some of her favorite celebrities and examine both their music and personal lives. The specials are a forum where iconic voices meet heartfelt storytelling through unfiltered conversation and sung in an intimate, unplugged setting.”
Previous episodes have included emotional and candid moments with artists like Babyface, who reflected on his catalog of love songs; Miranda Lambert, who joined Clarkson to perform “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan; Alanis Morissette, who opened up about nearly leaving “Ironic” off her landmark album Jagged Little Pill; and Pink, who previewed her album Trustfall and performed her hit “What About Us” in a duet with Clarkson.
Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson will air on NBC at 10 p.m. on August 19, August 26, September 2, and September 9. The show is produced by Universal Television, with Alex Duda, Kareen Gunning, and Kelly Clarkson serving as executive producers.