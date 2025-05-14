New Jersey’s Most Popular Game Show

Ken Jennings poses in this undated handout photo. Jennings finally lost on Jeopardy after becoming the biggest money winner in TV game show history, earning $2,520,700 over a 74-game run.

I’m not a big fan of game shows. That’s not to say I don’t watch a game show occasionally.

Except for Jeopardy, I don’t choose to watch them often. I always fall into the same trap or way of thinking before deciding to subject myself to the torturous, stupid feeling I get when I watch Jeopardy.

I like the show because I feel like I’m learning something, even though I know I’ll never remember any of it. I’m feeling pretty good about myself if I get 5 or 6 correct questions during each round.

I’ll also watch some really old game shows for a minute or two for the nostalgia. I caught a bit of Tic Tac Dough recently, and it took me back to when I was a kid. Back then, I remember watching The Price is Right, Card Sharks, and Joker’s Wild with my family.

Surprisingly, I’ve been introduced to several new game shows thanks to my Mother-in-Law's obsession. Joanie watches the game show network just about every waking hour. Other than the six o’clock news, her TV is locked into GSN all day long. I’m not a fan of the new ones.

So, you can imagine how my interest was piqued when I came across a study about “The Most Popular Game Shows in the United States and Canada by Betway Insider.

They researched and shared how many people are interested in watching particular game shows. The findings also show how many considered competing or would like to compete on the various game shows. They even do a deeper dive to find which ones we’re most likely to win if we were a contestant.

For example, American Idol is the number one show Americans most want to compete in. According to the article, the show’s total searches are 368,000, with 6600 of them being “applicant intent searches.”

Other “applicant intent” shows include Survivor, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

New Jersey’s Favorite Game Show

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is the most searched show in New Jersey. It’s followed by Wheel of Fortune, which is the most popular game show in the country. Wheel is followed by Jeopardy, Family Feud, Wipeout, Big Brother, and Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?