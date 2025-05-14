Netflix Breaks Ground on $903M NJ Studio, Aiming to Transform State into ‘Hollywood of the East’

Work started Tuesday as Netflix broke ground on its $903 million film hub at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. The site, sprawling across 289 acres of old military grounds, will house 12 filming stages, marking the state's most ambitious media venture yet.

At a private event in Oceanport, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos meets with state leaders to start phase one: four filming stages plus a central spot for talent and crews to gather.

After months of talks starting in December 2022, officials picked this spot. Both Eatontown and Oceanport gave their okay last year, clearing the path forward.

Plans show a mix of structures coming to life. Film spaces, work areas, food halls, shops, trailer spots, a landing pad for helicopters, a screening room, guest lodging, and pools for water shots will fill the space. They've got eight years to finish it all.



This project promises work for many: 3,500 builders now and 1,400 steady jobs later. Netflix thinks it'll pour nearly $4 billion into New Jersey's money pot over two decades.

Tax breaks helped seal the deal. "This project could help turn New Jersey — the birthplace of film — into the “Hollywood of the East," Gov. Phil Murphy's administration told NJ.com.

Eight more stages wait in the wings for August's Eatontown planning vote. The Fort Monmouth group changed their rules just so Netflix could build here.

At town meetings, folks spoke up about cars, sound, and tall buildings. As work moves on, town boards will watch these issues.