Does Your Pet’s Name Make The Top 10 List?

Debbie Mazella Writer

Debbie Mazella is the Program Director/Brand Manager of Magic 98.3 and is also on the air weekdays from 10am to 5pm. She has been with the station for 17 years. Before working for Magic, Debbie was the Kitty Ambassador to the Furry Republic of Whiskers and Belly Rubs. You'll find Debbie covered in cat hair while filming Magic 98.3's monthly "Kitty Corner" videos, and she's also the content creator for the online music feature "On The Verge." When not creating content or talking on the air, you'll find Debbie rooting for the Mets, Rangers or Seahawks or sipping a cocktail at a concert.