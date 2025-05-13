This Day in Top 40 History: May 13

Every year, May 13 consistently serves as the backdrop for some of the most impactful moments in Top 40 — chart-topping hits, unforgettable performances, cultural landmarks, and groundbreaking moves in the industry (for better or worse). Let's look at some of the incredible moments that have happened on this day in musical history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 13 has seen major breakthroughs on the Billboard charts, with Top 40 artists achieving career-defining No. 1 hits that helped shape the sound of a generation:

Rihanna's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 was "SOS," marking the beginning of her ascent as a global pop icon. 2011: Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming one of the year's most acclaimed and best-selling singles.

Cultural Milestones

On May 13, several notable events have marked the cultural landscape of music in the 21st century:

2011: Late Night with Jimmy Fallon dedicated the week of May 9-13 to commemorating the 30th anniversary of Bob Marley's passing. The tribute performances included Ziggy Marley, Jennifer Hudson, Lauryn Hill, Lenny Kravitz, and The Roots.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On May 13, many top 40 artists and global pop acts have given memorable live performances and brought in massive crowds, illustrating the global impact of the genre:

2022: Coldplay performed to over 42,000 fans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Big industry events from past May 13s provide insight into challenges and innovation reshaping the music industry in an ever-changing digital ecosystem:

2021: Synchtank hosted the Data, Rights & Royalties Summit to address the industry's persistent data management and standardization issues.

