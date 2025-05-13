Contests
It’s Kitten Season At Karma Cat Rescue Society

Debbie Mazella
Kitten on persons shoulder.
Karma Cat Rescue Society

While "Kitten Season" may sound like something fun, it's really a serious problem for rescues and shelters, and the reason why TNR for feral cats is so important.   Our latest Kitty Corner video features some adorable kittens looking for their "furrever" home, plus there's lots of events happening at Karma Cat, and ways you can show your support without even lifting a paw!

For more information visit the Karma Cat Rescue Society website.

kitty corner
Debbie MazellaWriter
Debbie Mazella is the Program Director/Brand Manager of Magic 98.3 and is also on the air weekdays from 10am to 5pm. She has been with the station for 17 years. Before working for Magic, Debbie was the Kitty Ambassador to the Furry Republic of Whiskers and Belly Rubs. You'll find Debbie covered in cat hair while filming Magic 98.3's monthly "Kitty Corner" videos, and she's also the content creator for the online music feature "On The Verge." When not creating content or talking on the air, you'll find Debbie rooting for the Mets, Rangers or Seahawks or sipping a cocktail at a concert.
