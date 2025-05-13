10 Underrated Miley Cyrus Songs That Showcase Her Songwriting Genius

Miley Cyrus has gone beyond her early image, establishing a career based on fearless reinvention and emotional candor. While her singles and hits make all the headlines, a wealth of deep cuts shows her full artistry. These range in genre from folk-rock ballads to gritty soul to alt-pop experiments, providing insight into her challenges, growth, and creative ambitions.

Early-Career Deep Cuts

Before Bangerz changed the direction of her image, Miley Cyrus had already established her artistic path via raw, emotional deep cuts:

1. "Full Circle" from Breakout is a standout, mixing pop-rock energy with the familiar sorrow of teenage heartbreak. Cyrus' impassioned vocals and the insistent lyrics point to a relationship that keeps coming back, juxtaposing the messy whirlwind of young love with a surprising emotional complexity.



2. "See You Again," originally from her first album, Meet Miley Cyrus, is still a fan favorite. Its pulsing beat and erratic hyperbole about young love are a prime example of how Cyrus successfully intertwines vulnerability with cool confidence.



3. Another of Miley Cyrus' hidden gems, "Robot" from Can't Be Tamed, combines dark synth-pop sounds and sharp lyrics that many view as a critique of her Disney-era experience. Its anthem-like, daring tone marked a milestone in her path toward freedom of expression.

These songs exemplify Cyrus' early growth as a songwriter and her ability to use her personal experiences to create bold and visceral pop.

Bangerz-Era Hidden Gems

The Bangerz era signaled Cyrus' audacious reinvention, and beyond the hits, several under-the-radar tunes attested to her developing artistry:

4. “Rooting for My Baby," a standout track from Bangerz's deluxe edition co-written with Pharrell Williams, embraces a soulful indie-pop sound with bluesy touches. The warm vocals, yearning delivery, and laid-back groove allow Cyrus to show her tender and more emotional side, often buried in her more energetic tracks.

5. “FU,” featuring French Montana, takes a theatrical turn, blending waltz-inspired rhythms with dubstep drops. It's a confrontational and aggressive song about betrayal, which Cyrus sells with purposeful emotional conviction.

6. "Do My Thang" is an anthem — a defiant manifesto that fuses trap rhythms, rap patterns, and decisive lyrics asserting Cyrus' right to self-rule.

These songs continue to blend genres and show off Cyrus' fearless public persona as a performer and a writer. They demonstrate that Bangerz was about more than just shock value — it was a creative threshold for Cyrus that enriched her musical scope and defined her as a fluid creative force.

Post-Bangerz Underrated Tracks

Cyrus continued to grow artistically after Bangerz, introducing some of her most experimental and underappreciated music:

7. The title track from Plastic Hearts is a mix of glam rock and synth-pop, kicking off with conga drums reminiscent of the Rolling Stones and building to a vast and emotionally devastating vista. Cyrus' vocals, alternately gritty and sleek, speak of personal heartbreak in an impersonal world.

8. Another gem from Plastic Hearts, "Bad Karma," featuring Joan Jett, embraces a punky, lo-fi rock sensibility. The defiant, feminine sneer and seductive lyrics create an energy quintessential to Cyrus, even though it's one of the least discussed tracks on the album.

9. Rounding out our picks from Plastic Hearts, Cyrus' collaboration with Billy Idol, “Night Crawling,” dives into darkwave and new wave, pairing pulsing synths with distorted guitars as the two trade vocals in a snarling, gothic duet.

10. “The Most,” from the SHE IS COMING EP, presents a more vulnerable approach, demonstrating Cyrus' pitch precision in a song we might think of as a more grown-up sequel to “The Climb.”

These tracks show that Cyrus has carried on pushing her musical boundaries while staying rooted in personal expression. They deserve more credit than they get for showing the brave risks that characterize her post-Bangerz chapter.

Cyrus' Songwriting Prowess

Miley Cyrus' best songs, known and unknown, show how her songwriting talent has developed into one of her most distinctive and underrated skills. From her early songs on Breakout to more layered tracks on the recent albums Plastic Hearts and Endless Summer Vacation, she continues to show her gift and profound ability to write truly personal songs, regardless of genre. On releasing Breakout, Cyrus once said, “Songwriting is what I really want to do with my life forever. No matter how long what I'm doing here lasts, I want to be a songwriter for the rest of my life. I love it and it's my escape. I just hope this record showcases that — more than anything — I'm a writer.”

Tracks such as "Full Circle" and "The Most" showcase Cyrus' raw vulnerability and emotional depth, while others such as "Do My Thang" and "Night Crawling" highlight her boldness, defiance, and genre-blending confidence. Her lyrical talents span pop, rock, and country, underlining her remarkable range.

After Can't Be Tamed, Cyrus' songwriting became more lyrically complex, leading to her cowriting "Flowers," a song with a strong message of empowerment, which marked an important achievement in her journey to recognition as a songwriter. Her discography reflects a writer willing to grow, be experimental, and write every song with a brutally honest voice.

Why These Songs Deserve More Recognition

Miley Cyrus' deep cuts deserve more recognition because they reveal dimensions of her artistry that go far beyond her chart-topping singles. Songs such as “Space Bootz” from Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz show psychedelic, experimental leanings, while Plastic Hearts tracks such as “Night Crawling” and “Bad Karma” highlight her dive into glam rock, with gritty vocals and bold production. Critically acclaimed songs such as “Slide Away” offer timeless self-empowerment messages and emotional resonance.

Fans who know Cyrus only through radio hits such as “Wrecking Ball” or “Flowers” are missing the full scope of her talent. Exploring these hidden gems provides a richer understanding of Cyrus' musical journey — from teen idol to fearless, genre-defying musician.

Rediscovering Cyrus' Musical Depth