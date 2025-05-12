Taylor Swift Officially Subpoenaed in Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni’s Legal Drama

The plot thickens... Justin Baldoni's lawyers have officially subpoenaed pop superstar Taylor Swift to testify in the ongoing legal drama between Blake Lively and Baldoni, who co-starred in the 2024 film adaptation of It Ends With Us. It was previously reported that Swift and Hugh Jackman might be called on during the trial as witnesses.

Taylor Swift Subpoenaed by Baldoni’s Lawyer

As reported by TMZ, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, already subpoenaed the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter to testify in the upcoming trial. A spokesperson for Swift said of the subpoena, “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The representative added, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

More Than Licensing A Song

Swift’s representatives repeatedly emphasize that the superstar had no involvement in the movie’s production. However, several clips from the movie’s promo tour seemingly prove Swift’s involvement, including the casting of Isabella Ferrer, who plays the young version of Lively’s character, Lily Bloom.

Even in past interviews, Lively confirmed how Swift was with her on the experience “the whole time.”

Page Six also reported that one of Lively’s “famous and, famously close” friends praised the actress’ rewrites on the script for rooftop scene. He mentioned Swift in a text message to Lively, even though he didn’t name her explicitly. “I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan or Taylor).”

Baldoni’s attorney acknowledged that his client was “not just dealing with Lively” and that “he was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him.”