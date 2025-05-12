Maren Morris Reflects on Duet With Taylor Swift During Jennifer Hudson Appearance

Before she took the stage at Soldier Field in Chicago to join Taylor Swift onstage for a surprise performance, Maren Morris shared how much she admires Taylor Swift as an artist and her relationship with fans. This duet, “You All Over Me,” was Morris and Swift's first time singing the song live as the duo performed the song on Swift's 2023 Eras Tour. Taylor performed the original music as a vault track from Fearless (Taylor's Version), released in 2021. The performance, which captivated fans, was a memorable highlight for Morris.

During an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Morris also shared similar sentiments, describing Swift's audience as uniquely engaged and emotionally invested in every lyric and moment. That profound bond came out as one of the strongest takeaways from her time at the Eras Tour.

“I've never seen a crowd like that, and there's not a crowd like hers,” Morris raved. “They're so supportive, they're listening to all the lyrics, they want to hear every nuance and breath between words. They're truly locked in. It was a real treat to experience on that plane.” The performance was a milestone for the two artists and a celebration of their creative bond, which began years earlier when Morris first collaborated with Swift during her Reputation Tour in 2018.

In a 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Morris reflected on Swift's influence: “She's been so supportive of me and my career over the years. We're the same age, but looking up to her since I was a teenager, and watching her switch from country to pop so smoothly, and the way she cares for her fans shows such heart.”

The respect that the two artists share transcends the stage. Morris has said on several occasions that Swift is a leader in the industry and that she has provided enormous support for her fellow artists. Their duet is featured on Fearless (Taylor's Version)—Swift's first re-recorded album following the sale of her original masters to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings.