Manville Pizza Gets 7.5 Rating in Barstool Sports Review

During a stop at the Somerset County pizza spot, Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy scored Manville Pizza and Restaurant a 7.5. The small family-run shop, serving pies since the 1970s, caught his attention in the latest One Bite Challenge video.

On his 1-to-10 scale, a 7.5 puts this pizzeria in strong standing. The score speaks volumes; these pizza makers know their craft well, meeting Portnoy's strict standards head-on.

"It's the kind of pizza place that if it's the only pizza you eat in your life, you'd know good pizza," said Portnoy in his YouTube review.

This marks his second pizza stop in Somerset County, following an earlier taste test at DeLucia's in Raritan. His pizza-tasting adventures have crisscrossed New Jersey, sampling slices from countless local spots.

The One Bite Challenge sticks to basics. At each stop, Portnoy orders plain pizza. One bite decides the score. His ratings often spark waves of new customers rushing to try the featured spots.

The shop's story stretches back fifty years. Through changing times and tastes, they've kept their ovens hot and their recipes true. Now they stand among countless pizza makers across the state.

Not far from his Manville visit, Portnoy stopped at Pacidoughs near Atlantic City Boulevard. Each new review draws eager food fans and catches the eyes of local restaurant owners.