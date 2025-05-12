ENTER ONLINE: Third Eye Blind

Enter below for a chance to win a pair to tickets to see Third Eye Blind at the NJPAC on Friday, June 20th.

Third Eye Blind is one of the most seminal rock acts of the past 30 years. Formed in San Francisco in 1993 the group has consistently found a unique sound with a blend of grunge, pop, punk and rock. With 7 full length studio albums Third Eye Blind has produced some of the most recognizable rock anthems. Their biggest hits include Semi-Charmed Life, How’s It Going to Be and Jumper.

Their debut self-titled album is by far their most successful, being certified platinum six times and selling over 6 million units! Their 1999 sophomore effort Blue is also certified platinum. Critically acclaimed, Third Eye Blind has won several California Music Awards and been nominated for prestigious American and Billboard Music Awards. Their most recent release Our Bande Apart faced many promotional issues due to COVID lockdowns but the band was eventually able to tour and promote the new music. While Third Eye Blind has not announced any plans for new music soon they have steadily released a new album every several years for most of their career.

For years Third Eye Blind has headlined tours, festivals and played with the biggest names in rock. Last year they headlined a summer amphitheater tour alongside Taking Back Sunday. Early in their career they frequently shared the stage with legendary contemporaries such as Smash Mouth, Oasis and Eve 6.

