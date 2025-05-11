3 Gifts From Mom on 60th Mother’s Day (I Have a Much Older Sibling)

Today’s the day to honor mom. During this day, we inevitably reflect on all the things our mothers did for us throughout our lives.

We had my mom for dinner last night to celebrate with her. During dinner, one of the things we discussed was what my mom used to cook for us when we were kids.

She doesn’t cook much anymore, but when she did, she created some memorable dishes.

It wasn’t hard to remember some of those meals because my mom gave us copies of her recipes when we got married.

The book contains the recipes she cooked while my older brother and I were growing up. My Mom said some of the recipes came from my grandmother and Great-Aunt. The one that stood out to me was the apple cake.

3 Dishes From Mom

Here are a few of the dishes that were regularly served at our family dinner table many years ago.

Crab Dip

5 oz jar of sharp American cheese spread

8 oz cream cheese

½ cup light cream or milk

1 tsp seafood seasoning

¼ cup diced red pepper/onion

½ cup tartar sauce

¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp lemon juice

¼ pound crabmeat

Combine all ingredients except crab meat and red pepper in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat. Stir in crabmeat and pepper.

Baked Lasagna

1 lb. lasagna noodles

1 lb. ricotta cheese

½ lb. mozzarella cheese

2 eggs

Grated cheese

Dash of nutmeg, salt, and pepper to taste

Mix ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese, eggs, grated cheese, salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

Make sauce for meatballs and sausage

Brown 1 lb. of ground Meat and onion in oil and then add sauce. Use an oiled baking dish to line up in layers first sauce, then noodles, and then cheese mix. Put in layers until all is used. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Bake at 375 degrees for about 40 minutes. (cover with foil)

Jewish Apple Cake

3 cups flour

4 tsp salt

¼ to ½ cup orange juice

1 cup oil

1 ½ tsp sugar

3 tsp baking powder

2 ½ tsp vanilla

4-5 eggs

Mix until smooth and layer batter. Add apples and cinnamon. Bake 1 hr. and 15 min at 350.