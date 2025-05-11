Contests
3 Gifts From Mom on 60th Mother’s Day (I Have a Much Older Sibling)

Joel Katz
An old black and white photo a mom smiling while holding a tray of small apple pies

16th October 1943: A mom carrying a tray of apple pies.

(Photo by Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Today’s the day to honor mom. During this day, we inevitably reflect on all the things our mothers did for us throughout our lives.

We had my mom for dinner last night to celebrate with her. During dinner, one of the things we discussed was what my mom used to cook for us when we were kids.

She doesn’t cook much anymore, but when she did, she created some memorable dishes.

It wasn’t hard to remember some of those meals because my mom gave us copies of her recipes when we got married.

The book contains the recipes she cooked while my older brother and I were growing up. My Mom said some of the recipes came from my grandmother and Great-Aunt. The one that stood out to me was the apple cake.

3 Dishes From Mom

Here are a few of the dishes that were regularly served at our family dinner table many years ago.

Crab Dip
5 oz jar of sharp American cheese spread
8 oz cream cheese
½ cup light cream or milk
1 tsp seafood seasoning
¼ cup diced red pepper/onion
½ cup tartar sauce
¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp lemon juice
¼ pound crabmeat
Combine all ingredients except crab meat and red pepper in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat. Stir in crabmeat and pepper.

Baked Lasagna

1 lb. lasagna noodles
1 lb. ricotta cheese
½ lb. mozzarella cheese
2 eggs
Grated cheese
Dash of nutmeg, salt, and pepper to taste

Mix ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese, eggs, grated cheese, salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

Make sauce for meatballs and sausage

Brown 1 lb. of ground Meat and onion in oil and then add sauce. Use an oiled baking dish to line up in layers first sauce, then noodles, and then cheese mix. Put in layers until all is used. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Bake at 375 degrees for about 40 minutes. (cover with foil)

Jewish Apple Cake

3 cups flour
4 tsp salt
¼ to ½ cup orange juice
1 cup oil
1 ½ tsp sugar
3 tsp baking powder
2 ½ tsp vanilla
4-5 eggs

Mix until smooth and layer batter. Add apples and cinnamon. Bake 1 hr. and 15 min at 350.

I hope you enjoy this as much as we did back in the day.

Mother's DayRecipes
Joel Katz
Joel Katz is the Morning Show Personality, Assistant Program Director, Podcast Host, Voiceover artist, audio producer, and Digital Content Writer for Magic 98.3. Joel has been working in New Jersey radio since college and started at Magic in 2002 as the Morning Show Host, “I can’t think of another place where I’d fit more perfectly; it’s just a great company with awesome people.” Joel is married to Kathleen, his elementary school sweetheart (they were each other’s first dates at age 9), shares a birthday with his oldest son, Ty, and has twins, Kiera and Liam. Joel runs at least 3.1 miles every day and enjoys playing basketball, doing laundry, saving his turn signal for when he really needs it, kissing dogs through a fence, using coasters, making that cool noise by rubbing his fingers on balloons, and chasing after ping pong balls on a windy cruise ship.
