Dog Mom’s Day is Here to Celebrate Mothers and Their Furry Kids

Joel Katz
On Dog Mom's Day the fcea Cavalier King Charles Spaniel with black, brown and white fur

Dog Mom’s Day: A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel with black, brown and white fur

Maybe you weren’t aware of this particular special day for Mothers. I’m not talking about Mother’s Day, when we honor and celebrate our Moms and motherhood. That day happens tomorrow. However, today is another special day for moms, dog moms.

I’ve just recently learned that this day exists. Today and the second Saturday of May each year is National Dog Mom’s Day. It‘s a day to recognize and enjoy women with special relationships with their furry family members.

While the family dog has a loving relationship with everyone in the family, a mom’s relationship is a special one. It’s similar to the unique love they share with their human children.

Dog Mom’s Day Origin

About seven years ago Dog Mom’s Day was officially recognized. Dig, which is a dating app for people who love dogs, put Dog Mom’s Day on the map in 2018.

The unique app was created by two sisters, Casey and Leigh Isaacson. Since its inception, hundreds of thousands of people have found love knowing that they have at least one thing in common. They share love for each of their dogs.

Related: How to Help Your Dog Live a Long, Healthier Life

The first person I thought of when I heard about this special day was my neighbor, Nancy. Nancy is a single mom to Bella, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Nancy and Bella are inseparable. The two of them pass by our house several times a day to go for their daily walks. You can see the special bond they have immediately.

Nancy and Bella are always together, they vacation together, run errands together, and attend special events together. The only time the two of them were separated was when I needed to feed and walk Bella for one day while Nancy had an outpatient medical procedure at the local hospital.

This and many other Dog Mom’s Day special bonds are being celebrated today throughout New Jersey and the country.

If you know a mom of a dog, today’s the day to acknowledge and recognize them with a small gift or something that she and her pup can enjoy together.

Happy Dog Mom’s Day!

Joel KatzWriter
