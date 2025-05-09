Impossible Question: Family Four Pack of Somerset Patriots Tickets
Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning each weekday and call the Value City Furniture Line with the correct answer to the Impossible Question at 6:45am to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to see The Somerset Patriots in action at TD Bank Ball Park in Bridgewater, plus a parking pass! We'll have tickets to a different game each day, so check out schedule below.
Monday 5/12 - Win tickets for Tuesday May 27th at 6:05pm
Tuesday 5/13 - Win tickets for Wednesday May 28th at 11:05am
Wednesday 5/14 - Win tickets for Thursday May 29th at 6:35pm
Thursday 5/15 - Win tickets for Friday May 30th at 6:35pm
Friday 5/16 - Win tickets for Saturday May 29th at 6:35pm
As the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, the Somerset Patriots develop today’s top minor league talent into the pinstriped superstars of tomorrow for Major League Baseball’s winningest team.
Competing within the Double-A Northeast League, the Patriots play their home games at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ, where fans of all ages and levels of baseball fandom get to enjoy the unique experience that is minor league baseball.
Purchase tickets to an upcoming game here!
Get the latest news from the Somerset Patriots here!
From 5/12/25 to 5/16/25 at 6:45am, call 732-545-8275 with the correct answer to the Impossible Question for a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to an upcoming Somerset Patriots game valued at $48.00 (plus fees), courtesy the Somerset Patriots. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMGQ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.