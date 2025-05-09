8:20am: FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES

Listen to Joel Katz in the Morning all week at 8:20am and call the Value City Furniture Line for your chance to win a pair of Fandango movie passes to see FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES. Tickets are on sale now at fandango.com.

From New Line Cinema and distributed by Warner Brothers Pictures, catch death’s newest chapter in the hugely popular franchise when FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES hits theaters and IMAX May 16th.

FINAL DESTINATION is a unique horror series where the villain isn't a masked slasher, or demonic entity, but death itself. No matter how hard they try, characters throughout each movie just can't outrun their gruesome fates. This extremely graphic film series is notorious of outlandish, intricate kills. Some of them are borderline Rube Goldberg contraptions. Multiple stand out as some of the most iconic kills in horror history. We still can't drive behind a log truck to this day!

But above all else, FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES is the last role of the late, great Tony Todd - a horror legend who best known as Candyman. For that reason alone, you HAVE to see this film. Get your tickets now at fandango.com!

