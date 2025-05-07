Game Show Experience Opens at New Jersey Mall

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 29: General view as people visit the American Dream Mall during Black Friday sales on November 29, 2024 in East Rutherford City. Black Friday, is the sales event that is considered the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season and one of the busiest days of the year for retail foot traffic in the U.S. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

At American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, a new TV-style game show opened on April 20. Players spend $44.99 to test their skills, though they won't win any money.

"You do win bragging rights at the end of your competition, which is pretty awesome," said Chorsie Calbert to NJ Advance Media.

Players face off in 18 different quick-fire challenges that change often. Real hosts run each game station, where contestants tackle everything from brain-teasing trivia to spinning a giant 9-foot wheel.

Two-person teams can book spots online. Since opening, the venue has drawn crowds for birthdays, wedding parties, and family outings.

The company runs ten other sites across the U.S., including spots in Las Vegas and San Francisco. Visitors find this newest addition on the mall's third floor in Parks Court.

Recently, ex-NFL player Tiki Barber visited with his kids. Staff members help guests capture their game show moments on video for social sharing.

This addition matches American Dream's push for active entertainment. Next door sits The Escape Game, showing how the mall wants more than stores.

Guests must book time slots through the website first. The cost matches other live game shows, like The Price is Right's touring version.