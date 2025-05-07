Chappell Roan Thinking About Acting After Chat with John Waters

Contests
Chappell Roan’s rise to success in music is one of resilience, activism, and allusions to drama. After being dropped by Atlantic Records in 2020, Roan returned to Missouri, where she…

Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Chappell Roan's rise to success in music is one of resilience, activism, and allusions to drama. After being dropped by Atlantic Records in 2020, Roan returned to Missouri, where she took on any number of different jobs, all while she got re-acquainted with mere existence as she powered on to create music. Roan released her first album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, to critical acclaim and sales, in 2023.

Two years later, Roan won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and used the moment to speak up for artists' rights and better treatment of artists in the industry. She stated, "I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially developing artists."

Roan's advocacy stems from a very personal place. Roan was signed as a minor and then dropped and had to find work during the pandemic. She called for systemic change and asked labels to treat artists like employees with value and pay them accordingly, with health benefits.

Beyond her musical achievements, Roan has expressed interest in exploring acting. A conversation with filmmaker John Waters inspired this consideration.

Roan recounted, "I met John Waters last night, which was insane. One of my idols! And I was talking about how there are only so many 'firsts' you can have with your career." She continued, "And he said, 'No, no, no—there are all the firsts to go through when you become an actress!' And I said, 'I'm not an actress—what are you talking about?' He said, 'Every singer is an actress!' And I was like, okay, maybe I am! Damn! If John Waters says I'm an actress, maybe I am!"

Roan's journey underscores the importance of perseverance and authenticity in the face of industry challenges. Her commitment to advocating for artists' rights and exploring new creative avenues continues to inspire fans and fellow musicians alike.

