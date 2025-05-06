This Day in Top 40 History: May 6

The top 40 music industry has witnessed milestones, notable performances, and challenges on May 6. On this day, Demi Lovato, who has struggled with mental health and addiction, appeared at the glamorous Met Gala in diamond-studded jewelry and a silvery gown with a flowing train and went straight to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting after the event. Stars in the limelight often face struggles that they must overcome.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Cher starting her Las Vegas residency to Bad Bunny breaking the Billboard 200 charts, these were breakthrough hits on May 6:

2022: Bad Bunny's album Un Verano Sin Ti was released on May 6. It was the second all-Spanish album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart; the first was the rapper's "El Último Tour del Mundo" album, which topped the chart in 2020. 2024: Demi Lovato attended the Costume Institute Benefit, known as the Met Gala, hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Prior to the event, Lovato had suffered a series of strokes and a heart attack after a drug overdose, and since then, she has been an advocate for mental health and drug addiction.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These entertaining performances occurred on May 6:

2019: Ariana Grande made a stop at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, for her Sweetener World Tour. She opened the show with "breakup with your girlfriend, i'm bored" and closed with "thank u, next." 2023: Taylor Swift surprised fans at her Eras Tour concert at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, when she performed old hits such as her 1989 song "Out of the Woods" and "Fifteen" from 2008.

2024: Prince of Pop Justin Timberlake performed at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, as part of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He sang fan favorites such as "Santified" and "Infinity Sex."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Over the years, stars in the music industry have faced changes and challenges on May 6:

2014: Pop star Sia released her music video "Chandelier," but she wasn't in it. The video featured an outstanding dance performance from 11-year-old Maddie Ziegler from Lifetime's Dance Moms wearing a blond wig to resemble the press-shy Sia.